NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NC stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

