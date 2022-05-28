NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NC stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.