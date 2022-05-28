Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NYSE:TNC opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,562,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,877,000 after buying an additional 139,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 563.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 85,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tennant by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

