Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
NYSE:TNC opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tennant (Get Rating)
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tennant (TNC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.