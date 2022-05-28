StockNews.com Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Hold

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

