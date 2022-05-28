Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.28. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

