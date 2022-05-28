DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,842,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

