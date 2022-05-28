Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,953 shares of company stock worth $114,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.