Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) to “Hold”

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “
Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Greenland Technologies
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
