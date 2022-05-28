Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

CNC opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 30.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

