Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.
HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.13.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68.
In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
