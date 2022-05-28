Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

