D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $254.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $1,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,733,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,209,000.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

