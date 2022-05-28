Zacks Investment Research Lowers Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.