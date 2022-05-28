Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.06

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.06 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 127.25 ($1.60). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 2,663,432 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04.
About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)
