Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.06

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.06 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 127.25 ($1.60). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 2,663,432 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

