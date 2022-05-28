JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Lenovo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
