Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($106.38) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($102.13) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($93.09) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.35 ($98.24).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €73.18 ($77.85) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($59.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.02.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.