Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head to Head Survey

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lucid Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lucid Group and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 34.17, indicating a potential upside of 72.30%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A -64.95% -30.17% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,219.97 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 55.11 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.