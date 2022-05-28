Comparing Taboola.com (TBLA) and The Competition

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Taboola.com to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.99% -3.06% Taboola.com Competitors -11.42% -13.89% -5.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1114 4494 9296 297 2.58

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 194.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 52.72%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.71 Taboola.com Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.82

Taboola.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Taboola.com rivals beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

