Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $3,383,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.