Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

