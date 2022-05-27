Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,263 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.09 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

