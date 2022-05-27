BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.48.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

