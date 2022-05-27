People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 22.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 121.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 580,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average is $229.33.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.48.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

