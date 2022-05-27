Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 315,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 117,380 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 177.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 171.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

