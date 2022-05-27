Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,834,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 315,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

