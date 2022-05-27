Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

