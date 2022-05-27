Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

MCHP stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

