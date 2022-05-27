Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 192,100 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Transocean by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 283,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 195,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255,959 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.20 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

