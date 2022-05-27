People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.