The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

PNC opened at $172.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

