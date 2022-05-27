Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.