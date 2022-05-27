Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 214 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 182,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after buying an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

