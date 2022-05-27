Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

