Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Macquarie dropped their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

