Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $411.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.37. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $377.33 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

