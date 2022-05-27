Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $354,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.77 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

