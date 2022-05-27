People s United Financial Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

Shares of BDX opened at $252.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

