Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $204.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average is $288.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

