Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,530,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $260.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.63 and its 200-day moving average is $310.75. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

