People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Shares of AGO opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Assured Guaranty Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.