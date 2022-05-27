Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.