Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys Shares of 333 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 158.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

ALGN opened at $274.83 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.64 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

