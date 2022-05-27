Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

