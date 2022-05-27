Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,823 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 324,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $107.97 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

