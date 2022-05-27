Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $214,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,512,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after buying an additional 425,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.