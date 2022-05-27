Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,613 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $35.05 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

