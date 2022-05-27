Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

