Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $233,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

