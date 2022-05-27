Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $106.53 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

