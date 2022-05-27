Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.