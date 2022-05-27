Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
