Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

