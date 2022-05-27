Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 32.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,123,000 after buying an additional 1,459,796 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,130,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,435,000 after buying an additional 922,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,348,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

